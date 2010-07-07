Folsom
“Life Lessons” Exhibit Opens At Gallery at 48 Natoma
Life Lessons Summer weddings are in full bloom this time of year with outdoor venues booked a year in advance, …
Features
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon – Enter the El Dorado County…
Hog Days of Summer bring Blue Ribbons Bacon biscuits? Beach Ball Art? Selfies? These are just a tiny sampling of …
Community
Adam Trent Presented by Folsom Lake Community Concert Association
Folsom Lake Community Concert Association presents Adam Trent, at The Harris Center, Sunday, May 28, 2017 @ 2 & 7 …
Police & Fire
Folsom Underage Alcohol Operation Results In One Arrest
Following in the footsteps of previous operations, Folsom Police Officers conducted their Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation yesterday. The aim of …
General News
Philip Kapneck Business Formula Attracts California Businesses
Some members would like Ambassador Philip Kapneck to hold a class and discuss his business formula. The formula assists small …
Business
California Workers Compensation Insurance Rates May Be on the…
Workers Compensation Insurance rates in the state of California are the most expensive in the country. According to a 2016 …
Folsom Video
Dr. Thelma Scott-Skillman Joins Folsom Lake Bank Board
Educator Dr. Thelma Scott-Skillman has joined the Folsom Lake Bank Board of Directors, according to a press release issued today …