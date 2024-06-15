The much-anticipated 3rd Annual Salsa Cook-Off, hosted by Helping Hands OV, is set to heat up Orangevale and Fair Oaks on Saturday, August 17th. From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, the historic Orangevale Grange at 5807 Walnut Ave. will come alive with flavors, music, and vibrant cultural performances.

This year’s event promises an electrifying experience with a fusion of flavors and entertainment. The School of Rock will energize the crowd with their tunes, while OG Salsa Academy and Grupo Folklorico Los Saguaritos will captivate with their dance performances. Guests can explore local vendors and crafters, enjoy diverse food truck offerings, and relax at the beer garden. Exciting raffles will add to the festivities.

The highlight of the event will be the homemade salsa competition. Culinary masters and salsa enthusiasts are invited to enter their creations for a chance to win in various categories for just $20. Attendees can also become taste-testers for $5, judging the flavorful entries. Last year’s winners set high standards:

Hot: 1st Place – Art Valdez, 2nd Place – Clark Marckwordt

Mild: 1st Place – Jordy Burns, 2nd Place – Anita Cooney

Blended: 1st Place – Ken Glass, 2nd Place – Jessica Lampela

Chunky: 1st Place – Joel Garcia, 2nd Place – Sandra Sandoval-Gonzales

Will the reigning champions defend their titles, or will new contenders emerge victorious? Join the community at the Orangevale Grange to find out.

Helping Hands OV extends gratitude to event sponsors, Supervisor Sue Frost, Desert Capital Management Group, and Reliable Home Improvement Inc., for their support.

For more information, visit Helping Hands OV Salsa Cook-Off or contact [email protected]. Just 3 miles from the Folsom Historic District.

About Helping Hands OV

Helping Hands OV assists low-income, elderly, and disabled individuals in the community with small household tasks. Follow them on social media, contact them via email or phone at 916-426-8583, and attend their next monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 9th at 6 pm at Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Fair Oaks (Trader Joe’s shopping center).