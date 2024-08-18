A proposed development in the Green Valley area faces staunch opposition from local residents, who voiced their concerns over potential adverse impacts on the community, as well as alleged violations of the Brown Act, which governs public meetings and transparency.

Community Objects To Proposed Development

A concerned homeowner and community member, penned a letter to Jaren Nuzman, a local official with financial interests in the project, outlining the community’s strong objections to the rezoning of a property and the creation of an access road that would lead to their neighborhood. The proposed development, which includes 379 single-family residential lots, raised alarm among residents due to the significant changes it would bring to the area.

Key Concerns Highlighted by Residents

Traffic Impact: Residents fear the addition of nearly 400 new homes will exacerbate existing traffic congestion, making daily commutes more difficult and potentially creating safety hazards. They call for a thorough reassessment of how the development will affect traffic flow and the broader transportation infrastructure. Emergency Response: With increased traffic, there is concern that emergency services will be delayed, putting lives at risk. the letter emphasizes the need for clarity on how these services will manage the additional demand. Infrastructure Costs: The community demands a detailed plan from the developer on how upgrades to utilities, roadways, and water systems will be funded. They want assurances that these costs will not unfairly fall on current homeowners. Financial Impact on Homeowners: There is anxiety over the potential financial burden the project might place on existing residents, including possible hikes in property taxes, utility rates, and maintenance costs. Residents are calling for a comprehensive analysis of these potential impacts. Environmental Impact: The environmental repercussions of the project, including its effects on air and water quality and local ecosystems, are of major concern. The community demands a full environmental impact assessment to address and mitigate these issues. Healthcare Accessibility: The addition of almost 400 new homes is expected to strain local healthcare services. Residents urge an evaluation of how the project will affect access to medical care. Alleged Brown Act Violations: The homeowner’s letter raises serious concerns about the transparency of the decision-making process surrounding the development. Community members were not properly notified about the project, and only discovered by a vigilant resident. It is suspected that the project may have been pushed through without adequate public notice, violating the Brown Act’s requirements for transparency.

Possible Brown Act Violations

Highland View and Sterlingshire concerned community members are also troubled by the presence of dead links on the El Dorado County website, which homeowners believe confused and mislead the public about the project.

In light of these concerns, residents demand full disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest involving county officials, Jaren Nuzman, and the developers behind the Generations At Green Valley project. They call on the Board of Supervisors to address the alleged Brown Act violations and to ensure that the decision-making process remains transparent and fair.

The community awaits a response from local officials and is prepared to oppose the development unless these critical issues are addressed.

Jaren Nuzman responded to the letter, saying, “The County requested that I reach out to you and provide information on our community info meeting being held tomorrow (Thursday, 8/15). Attached is the flyer that was mailed out to surrounding communities. Please let me know if you have any questions.”

Petition and Mailing The County

Local homeowners seek support via a petition to request a 60-day extension to thoroughly assess and pause the Generations at Green Valley project, which they say presents significant concerns and potential negative impacts for the community. The proposed development raises issues such as water quality, sewer lines, increased traffic, environmental impact, property values, and associated utility costs for existing homeowners.

The petition, due by 8/11/2024, is located at this link: https://chng.it/QBHyGSkqc9 also email to the County can be addressed to: [email protected]