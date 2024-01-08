Slice House Folsom

Get ready, Folsom! The renowned fast-casual pizza franchise, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, is gearing up for its grand entrance in February 2024. Located at 3210 E Bidwell Street #100, within The Shops at Folsom Ranch, this eagerly anticipated pizzeria promises a slice of heaven for pizza aficionados and newcomers alike.

The man behind the magic, 13-time world champion pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is ready to bring his culinary prowess to Folsom. This new location will not only treat diners to authentic artisanal pizza but will also bring over 30 new job opportunities to the local community.

Founder Tony Gemignani expressed his gratitude for the local support and is thrilled to partner with Sandeep Gill, an experienced operator, to make this venture possible. For the people of Sacramento County, February 2024 marks a momentous occasion as they can once again indulge in Tony’s legendary pizzas, pastas, and more, all in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Operated by Sandeep Gill, Slice House in Folsom will offer a mouthwatering menu featuring Gemignani’s iconic New York, Sicilian, Grandma, Detroit, and California style pizzas. And that’s not all – there are gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options to cater to diverse tastes

The pizzeria will also serve pasta, wings, salads, and a selection of beverages, including local craft brews and natural wines. With seating for 20 indoors and 40 outdoors, diners can choose to enjoy their meal on-site or opt for the convenience of takeout, online ordering, or delivery. The doors will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gill couldn’t be prouder to introduce the first Slice House by Tony Gemignani to Folsom. Recognizing Tony’s widespread popularity, he’s excited to bring this award-winning pizza to Folsom and is confident that Slice House will quickly become a local favorite.

Folsom Ranch

Located within the sprawling Folsom Ranch, a 3,585-acre planned community, The Shops at Folsom Ranch is set to become a bustling hub, offering residential, commercial, industrial, and retail developments. Slice House by Tony Gemignani proudly stands among the first establishments to open its doors, strategically positioned at the Highway 50 and E Bidwell Street interchange, ensuring easy access for both locals and commuters.

Slice House offers a unique opportunity for diners to savor the culinary creations of a world-champion chef. The journey began in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, and since then, Slice House by Tony Gemignani has expanded to nine locations, with Folsom being the eagerly awaited tenth. In 2023, it gained recognition as the #1 Emerging Brand in Pizza Marketplace’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers, successfully launching a nationwide franchise program that has already led to 100 units open or under development across five states.

To celebrate its grand opening in February 2024, Slice House in Folsom has a range of exciting events planned, including appearances by Tony Gemignani himself. More surprises are in store, so stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks. For all the latest information, visit www.slicehouse.com and follow Slice House on Instagram @SliceHouse and Facebook @SliceHouseFolsom.

About Slice House by Tony Gemignani

Launched in San Francisco’s historic Italian neighborhood of North Beach in 2010, Slice House by Tony Gemignani offers the perfect blend of artisanal pizza and fast-casual dining. The pizzeria boasts a diverse menu featuring Tony Gemignani’s signature pizza styles, including New York, Sicilian, Grandma, Detroit, and California, along with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Complementing the pizzas are pasta dishes, wings, salads, and a drink menu featuring local craft breweries and natural wines.

In 2023, Slice House by Tony Gemignani introduced its nationwide franchise program and achieved an impressive milestone with 100 units open or under development across five states.

Slice House is recognized as the #1 Emerging Brand, and Tony Gemignani the #1 executive, in Pizza Marketplace’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2023.