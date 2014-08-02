Educator Dr. Thelma Scott-Skillman has joined the Folsom Lake Bank Board of Directors, according to a press release issued today by Folsom Lake Bank. Folsom Lake Bank is a classic community bank, locally owned and locally operated. As a full service commercial bank, its focus is on small business owners, professionals and individuals in the communities surrounding Folsom Lake.

Dr. Scott-Skillman has extensive leadership experience in community colleges, gained over four decades. As founding President of Folsom Lake College, where she served for 11 years, Dr. Scott-Skillman provided leadership and vision for the community college, and many other projects, including the Three Stages regional performing arts center.

Prior to arriving in Folsom, she held other community college administrative positions across California, including vice chancellor at the system level for community colleges.

Over the past year, Dr. Scott-Skillman completed an interim assignment as Chancellor of the San Francisco Community College District focused on accreditation and district financial matters.

She is currently interim President and CEO of the Community College League of California, a professional organization for CEOs and Trustees in California community colleges.

Her other board positions have included American Association of Community Colleges (AACC); Folsom Economic Development Board; Presidents’ Round Table; and the New Sacramento High School Board. Her community involvement includes local Chambers of Commerce; Rotary International (Paul Harris Fellow); Buckeye USD Bond Oversight Committee; and Classical Masters Music Festival.

Dr. Scott-Skillman has been recognized in many ways over her long and distinguished career including: the 2013 Harry Buttimer Distinguished Administrator Award by the Association of California Community College Administrators; fellowships by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Operations Crossroads—Africa, and the National Endowment for the Humanities; 2005 Educator of the Year by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women; and the Year for the California 5th Assembly District.

She earned her Doctorate of Education at Nova University (Community College Curriculum & Instruction). Both her Master’s Degree (Counseling) and Bachelor’s Degree (Psychology) were earned at California State University, Hayward.