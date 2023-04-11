As the summer of 2023 approaches, Lake Tahoe is one of the most sought-after destinations for vacationers looking for a scenic getaway. According to the latest tourism statistics, the number of visitors to the area has increased significantly compared to previous years.

Nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe offers visitors unparalleled natural beauty and a wide range of outdoor activities to enjoy. From hiking and biking to fishing and boating, there is no shortage of things to do in this picturesque region.

People in Folsom, used to hosting bike races each year, are very lucky to have this beautiful area right on their doorstep.

In addition to the natural attractions, Lake Tahoe also boasts a variety of high-end restaurants, shopping destinations, and cultural events that cater to the needs of locals and tourists from all over the world.

The increase in tourism has been a boon for the local economy, with many small businesses reporting record sales and profits. Local hotels and vacation rentals have also seen a surge in bookings. Many properties were upgraded or renovated to meet growing demand after the disaster of mandates.

The success of Lake Tahoe as a summer destination is due to a variety of factors, including the region’s unique natural beauty, world-class amenities, and accessibility from major cities such as San Francisco and Sacramento.

STEM Camps

Tahoe Summer Camps offers a range of STEM camps for kids in 2023.

The Arduino Creations camp teaches campers about open-source electronics using affordable hardware components.

The OpenAI ChatGPT Lab is a five-day program for teens aged 14-16 to learn about AI programming.

The VEX Robotics camp teaches the fundamentals of robot design and programming using the VEX IQ Platform.

The Video Game Design Lab deep dives into game animation, interface creation, gameplay mechanics and more.

The Website Design Lab teaches students how to use WordPress and other core website design tools.

Art Camps

Tahoe Summer Camps offers two different art camps in 2023 for kids who love to create and explore.

Advanced Blacksmithing: This camp is for campers with prior experience in blacksmithing who want to take their skills to the next level. Led by CBA Level II Certified Instructor Loren Trux, campers will create complex metal works, tools, and more. This camp is designed for older campers who are serious about learning and improving their blacksmithing skills.

Art and Adventure: This camp gives kids the opportunity to get creative and explore the great outdoors. Campers will spend time in the studio making drawings, paintings, clay works, charcoal artwork, and more. They’ll also go on outdoor adventures and come home with new art projects and exciting stories to share.

Wilderness Camps

Exciting wilderness camps for kids in 2023.

Backpacking into Desolation Wilderness: This camp, led by expert wilderness backcountry and WFR-certified guides, offers overnight adventures into one of the best backpacking locations in North America. Campers can choose between the youth backpacking adventure or advanced backpacking options.

Mammoth Climbing Expeditions: This camp is an overnight camping and climbing expedition down the Eastern Sierra, with a base camp near Clark Canyon in Mammoth Lakes zone. The expeditions are spearheaded by Molly Massena of Ground Up Climbing Guides, one of the best guides in the outdoor space.

Whitewater Rafting: In collaboration with Tributary Whitewater, Tahoe Summer Camps offers exclusive whitewater rafting trips on the American River in the heart of Gold Country. Tributary Whitewater is one of the best rafting outfitters in the western United States, with over 40 years of rafting experience.

Sports Camps

Two sports camps for kids who love to play and compete.

Pure Sports: This camp is instructed by professional coaches and educators, and explores many of the best summer sports Lake Tahoe has to offer. Campers can try their hand at mountain biking, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee, flag football, soccer, kickball, and more. Activities are designed for campers of all abilities.

Truckee Lacrosse: Coached by some of the best coaches and players in professional lacrosse, these camps are designed for girls and boys of all skill levels, from beginner to intermediate players. Campers will have the opportunity to improve their skills and compete in a fun and supportive environment.

As summer gets into full swing, it’s clear that Lake Tahoe will continue to be a premier destination for travelers seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.