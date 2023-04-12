Elite Connections International, founded in 1994, announces its plans to open new office locations in 2023.

Whether one is in Folsom or San Francisco, or San Jose or Beverly Hills, Elite Connections has single persons covered with their unique, proprietary matchmaking technology to find the love of their life. Relying on decades of human experience and expertise, Elite Connections avoids Artificial Intelligence and Apps for their clients, finding instead that human interaction and live meetings prove the most effective and safest manner to match their clients.

Sherri Murphy has been in the matchmaking business since 1994, when she launched Elite Connections International. It is a family-owned and operated business, with her daughter, Tammi Pickle, serving as Vice President. The company has been successfully matching elite single men and women for long-term relationships and marriage for almost three decades.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion into these two new areas, Dallas and Washington D.C.,” Murphy stated. The new locations are in addition to Elite Connections International’s other offices in California and throughout the United States. “As the name implies,” Murphy added, “we also have the ability to match international clients with United States residents.”

Both cities are home to affluent, ambitious, educated single adult men and women looking for love and commitment. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is the fourth largest metropolitan area in the United States with 7.5 million people. The city of Dallas has a population of 1.3 million and is the largest inland metropolitan area in the U.S. that lacks any navigable connection to the sea. Washington D.C. is the capital of the United States and has a population of 702,000.

“I believe finding love is the most important thing in life,” says Murphy. “With two more locations, we’ll be able to help more people than ever live happily ever after.”

Benefits of a Healthy Long-Term Partnership

More feel-good hormones, like oxytocin and dopamine

Wounds heal more quickly

Lower levels of stress

Increased longevity

Lowered inflammation

Lowered levels of risk for dementia, heart disease, and diabetes

Given all the benefits of being in a happy, healthy romantic partnership, high-caliber clients who choose to seek the services of a matchmaker are willing to invest not just time but money to meet the right person. Elite Connections International maintains an A+ business rating. They offer singles advice on presenting their best selves, fashion consulting and styling services, luxury concierge, relationship coaching, and dating ideas.

“What differentiates us is our vetting and interview process,” Murphy says. “We explore their lives, what they do, how they got here, their past, their children, their family, what they do on a regular basis, their activities and hobbies, past relationships, what worked, what didn’t, and what’s important to them such as religion or if they want children.

“We drill down so deep that we could write a whole book on each of our clients’ lives,” she adds, smiling. “We really get to know them and what makes them tick. We want to know everything that is important to them. That way, we have a great idea of people we currently know that we think would be a good fit.”

