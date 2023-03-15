The Gallery at 48 Natoma in Folsom is set to showcase an exhibit called “Playful Pieces,” featuring the works of two artists, Cherie Hacker and Sandy Calhoun, from April 14 to June 15, 2023. The exhibit aims to evoke nostalgia for the playful times of childhood through large narrative paintings and whimsical ceramic sculptures.

Cherie Hacker is renowned for her abstract paintings, characterized by lively organic and geometric shapes, composed into a colorful symphony. Her artwork draws inspiration from nature and invites viewers to create their own interpretations, fostering emotional responses.

Sandy Calhoun, a ceramic artist, believes in discovering stories through her art rather than merely creating it. She uses clay as a medium for experimentation and exploration, constructing each piece with a balance between reality and imagination. Calhoun’s work delves into the idea that art can be weird, funny, and personal.

In addition to “Playful Pieces,” the El Dorado Hills Arts Association will have a variety of work on display in the adjacent Community Gallery at 48 Natoma from April 7 to June 13, promoting the 2023 Spring Art Studio Tour. This exhibition features 48 artists from 20 studios participating in this year’s event, providing a preview of the Art Tour and an opportunity to plan one’s route for the tour weekend on May 20 and 21.

An opening reception for both exhibits is scheduled for Friday, April 14, from 6-8 p.m., featuring live music and complimentary refreshments. Admission is free and open to the public.

Playful Pieces Exhibition

The Gallery at 48 Natoma, managed by the Folsom Parks and Recreation Department, is located at 48 Natoma Street in Folsom. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with additional evening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information or to reserve a free tour appointment, call 916-461-6601 or visit www.folsom.ca.us.

For more information contact Gallery Director Cindy Abraham [email protected]