Bed Bath & Beyond customers in Folsom, California will have to find a new location to shop for home goods as the retailer has announced the closure of its branch at 2385 Iron Point Road.

The Bed Bath & Beyond branch at Iron Point Road is set to close, according to a statement released by the company on February 1, 2023. The announcement was part of a larger list of closures released by the retailer, which included a total of 60 locations across the United States.

The Folsom branch closure is due to the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve profitability. The store has been a staple in the local community for many years, providing a range of home goods, decor, and other household items to customers in the area.

While the closure is a disappointment for local shoppers and employees, Bed Bath & Beyond has stated that it will work to ensure a smooth transition for both parties. Customers with outstanding orders or returns will be able to complete these transactions online or at other nearby locations.

The Folsom closure is just one of many changes taking place within the retail industry, as companies work to adapt to changing consumer preferences and shopping habits. Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to evaluate its operations and make adjustments as needed to stay competitive in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

The Iron Point Road store is 5 miles from the Historic District.

Bed Bath & Beyond Closure Key Takeaways