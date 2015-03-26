When the touring show “In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” comes to the Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center on May 17, be on the lookout for two quartets, not just one. Folsom’s Vista del Lago High School string quartet has the privilege of joining the professional actors on stage to add an orchestral texture to the evening.

“In My Life” is the musical retelling of the Beatles story through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein and featuring the live music of renowned tribute band Abbey Road. The band features Chris Paul Overall (“Paul”), Nathaniel Bott (“John”), Jesse Wilder (“George”) and Axel Clarke (“Ringo”). Brian Epstein is played by Murphy Martin. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, “If you see one tribute show, see this one –smart and loads of fun.” The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades.

Vista senior Caprina Pipion, juniors Carlin Choi and Remington Breeze and sophomore Brandon Kim will join the band for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” and “Hey Jude.” In a special touch, “Yesterday” is played as a scene in which the Paul McCartney character plays the song for the first time for Beatles producer George Martin, with the songwriter explaining that he envisioned a string-quartet accompaniment.

In addition to performing with the Vista String Orchestra, quartet members perform with the Folsom Lake College Youth Orchestra and the Sacramento Youth Symphony.

The producers of “In My Life” approached Vista’s Director of Band, Choir and Orchestra Elicia Spencer looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly uses a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.

Kim is the quartet’s Beatles enthusiast and his favorite Fab Four tune is “Let It Be.”

“In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” performs at the Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center at the State Theatre on Sunday, May 17 at 4 pm. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at www.livefromauburn.com by phone at 530.885.0156 or at the Theatre Box Office. Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center at the State Theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603. The show is appropriate for all ages.

In the photo, from left to right (in both photos): Carlin Choi, Caprina Pipion, Brandon Kim, and Remington Breeze.

Brandon Kim has been playing the violin for six years and also plays the piano. In addition to playing with his school’s string orchestra, Kim plays with the Folsom Lake College Youth Orchestra.

Carlin Choi has been playing the violin since he was four years old. The junior played with the Sacramento Youth Symphony and the Folsom Lake College Youth Orchestra.

Caprina Pipion has been playing the viola for nine years. In addition to performing with her high school’s string orchestra, she played with the Sacramento Youth Chamber Society.

Remington Breeze has played the cello for eight years and also plays the piano. He plays with Vista del Lago’s Symphony Orchestra and String Orchestra.