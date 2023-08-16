Get ready for the nation’s latest sports sensation! Pickleball has taken Folsom by storm, captivating players of all ages and skill sets.

Along with its easy-to-master rules, pickleball is accessible, low-impact and fun for all players, no matter their fitness level or ability.

If you’re ready to pick up a paddle and start playing, stay tuned for the inside scoop on the best spots to play a game in Folsom.

What Is Pickleball?

Pickleball is a unique blend of ping-pong, badminton, and tennis, but offers an entirely new sporting experience. Its smaller court and relaxed pace make it perfect for players of all levels, while the straightforward rules mean anyone can learn how to play pickleball.

The sport has witnessed a recent surge in popularity – according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, 36.5 million players participated in games nationwide during 2022.

Parks and rec facilities are keeping up with the demand by offering more courts and lessons than ever before.

Beyond physical activity, pickleball fosters social interaction and inclusivity. What’s more, compared to demanding sports like tennis or squash, it’s a little easier on the body. Studies even show that playing the game provides many health benefits, improving cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and cardio fitness. And the best part? It’s undeniably fun and entertaining!

Where to Play Pickleball in Folsom

Looking for the best pickleball courts near you? Here are some great places to play.

Lembi Park

Lembi Park is home to twelve wheelchair-accessible outdoor hard courts. They boast permanent lines and nets, ensuring an authentic playing experience. Best of all, access to these top-notch facilities is completely free!

The venue provides essential amenities such as restrooms and a nearby place to refill your water. Additionally, the well-lit courts allow for thrilling matches, even after the sun sets.

For those looking to get competitive, The Folsom Pickleball Club hosts a variety of tournaments and socials throughout the year at Lembi Park. Membership is required, but it’s a great way to meet other like-minded pickleball players in your local area.

Life Time Folsom

Life Time Folsom offers 16 pristine outdoor hard courts, complete with permanent lines and nets.

Satisfying both body and soul, this venue also offers great food options to satiate your cravings, along with locker rooms, restrooms, and ample water stations for your convenience.

Life Time Folsom also features an equipment store, meaning that you can easily find the best gear for your game. Trainers and lessons are also readily available.

Broadstone Sports Club

The Broadstone Sports Club offers eleven asphalt courts. Three are located indoors, while eight are situated outdoors. Each court features permanent lines and nets. This venue offers food options on-site, along with restrooms, water stations and lighted courts, allowing you to play late into the evenings if you want to.

Broadstone Sports Club also offers qualified trainers, offering expert guidance and invaluable lessons for players of all levels.

A membership is required to use these pickleball courts. If you have a preferred court, it is quick and easy to reserve it in advance.

Folsom Sports Complex

Folsom Sports Complex offers seven well-maintained indoor courts with permanent lines and portable nets.

A one-time fee is required to use these courts, and the venue also offers amenities such as restroom facilities and water stations.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’re clued in on the best places to play in Folsom, there’s only one thing left to do – pick up a paddle, get yourself down to your nearest court, and find out why so many people love pickleball!

