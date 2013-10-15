The Blues Breakout lets you escape the Folsom Prison Blues, the weekend of October 18 and 19, for the -Cash & Carter weekend of the year. Folsom, the unofficial home of Johnny Cash has the Ring of Fire shows at 3 Stages 10/18, 19, 20; and Liquid Carbo-loading at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar 10/18.

Those who are into more engergetic things can run a smokin-fast course around Lake Natoma to the finish with Johnny Cash tribute bands. The Folsom Farmers Market in rocking Historic Folsom on the 19th.

Murray Weaver, at the Powerhouse Pub says “Come check out the Lockdown Ale and celebrate your finish with the Sutter Street Pub Crawl.”